Heavyweight prospect Peter Kadiru has signed with SES Boxing and will make his professional debut on March 2nd in Magdeburg, Germany. Kadiru achieved many amateur titles, such as twice U22 European champion, runner up world champion and Olympic Youth champion 2014. Together with current European champion Agit Kabayel and world-rated Tom Schwarz, SES Boxing hopes to have locked in the top three young German heavyweight talents under one promotional banner. MDR will broadcast the debut of Kadiru along with regional title fights featuring Kabayel and Schwarz.

Promoter Ulf Steinforth: “I am pleased to be able to accompany this special talent on his way to professional sport and we’ll do our part to ensure that he can develop carefully so that in future he can reach the top of the world. It is a great sign of trust that Peter Kadiru and his team have chosen us.”