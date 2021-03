Serrano-Bermudez make weight Amanda Serrano 124.8 vs. Daniela Bermudez 125

(WBC, WBO female featherweight titles) Abimael Ortiz 121.8 vs. Eduardo Baez 121.6

Carlos Caraballo 120.2 vs. Leonardo Baez 119.6

Juan Carlos Camacho 116.4 vs. Marvin Solano 117.6

Luis Midyael Sanchez 149.6 vs. Ryan Pino 147.6

Oscar Collazo 111.6 vs. Francisco Bonilla 111.6

Arely Mucino-Reyes 115 vs. Lucia Hernandez-Nunez 109.2

Angel Carranza-Jimenez 130.8 vs. Eduardo Melendez 131.6 Venue: Plaza del Quinto Centenario, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Ring City

