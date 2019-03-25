Undefeated middleweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (13-0, 13 KOs) brutalized Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis (21-5-2, 9 KOs) over three rounds on Sunday night at The Avalon in Hollywood, California. Bohachuk set the tone by immediately dropping Pendarvis with a body shot in round one. Bohachuk floored Pendarvis at the end of round three with a short left hook and Mookie didn’t come out for round four.

Unbeaten super middleweight Ali Akhmedov (14-0, 10 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Mike Guy (9-4-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 78-74.

Unbeaten lightweight Mario “El Matador” Ramos (8-0, 7 KOs) went the distance for the first time in a unanimous decision over Arnulfo “Fito” Becerra (7-2, 5 KOs).