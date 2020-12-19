December 19, 2020
Boxing Results

Sergio Martinez stops Koivula on cut

45-year-old former WBC middleweight champion Sergio Martinez returned on Saturday night at the Bolera Severino Prieto in Torrelavega, Spain. Martinez (53-3-2, 29 KOs) won by ninth round TKO over Jussi Koivula (24-8-1, 9 KOs) when the bout was stopped due to a cut over Koivula’s left eye. Honestly the cut didn’t look bad enough to stop the fight. Martinez resumed his career in August after a six year retirement. He is 2-0 with 2 KOs on the comeback trail.

WBO #9 super welterweight Sergio “El Nino” Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) won by sixth round referee’s stoppage against Gregory Trenel (12-6-2, 3 KOs).

Heavyweight Frank Sanchez still unbeaten
Makabu stops Duradola, retains WBC cruiser title

  • I was more concerned about Sergio being stopped in this fight.
    I knew he could outbox this guy, but at his age falling asleep between rounds is a real possibility.

