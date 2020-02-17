Sergio Martínez regresaría al ring en Junio en España El Argentino ex campeón de peso mediano del WBC, Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez (51-2-2, 28 KOs) regresará al ring contra un oponente que será nombrado el 6 de junio en Madrid, España. Sergio, que cumple 45 años la próxima semana, no ha peleado en seis años. En su última pelea contra Miguel Cotto en 2014, Martínez sufrió una lesión grave en la rodilla, pero dice que después de todo este tiempo libre se siente realmente bien. Todo listo para Ortiz-Vargas el 28 de Marzo en Inglewood, California Kingry derriba a Fonseca en 80 segundos y busca a Linares

