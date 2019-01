Photos: Emily Harney

Junior welterweight contender Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (23-1, 19 KOs) needed only 48 seconds to destroy Adam “Bad Boy” Mate (28-14, 21 KOs) on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut in the main event of the fan favorite “Slugfest at the Sun” series presented by promoter Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing. Continue Reading