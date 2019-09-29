El clasificado del peso mosca del WBC # 6 Andrew Selby (13-1, 7 KOs) ganó una controvertida decisión de ocho rounds sobre Fadhili Majiha (24-14-4, 11 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Eagles Community Arena en Newcastle, Inglaterra. Majiha envio a la lona a Selby en el primer round y el sexto round y dominó el séptimo round, pero los jueces le otorgaron la victoria a Selby con tarjetas de 76-74.
