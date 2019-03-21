Flyweights Julio Cesar “Rey” Martinez (13-1, 10 KOs) and Andrew “Superstar” Selby (11-0, 6 KOs) faced off at their final press conference before Saturday’s WBC flyweight eliminator at the fairgrounds in Metepec, Mexico.



Julio Cesar Martinez: “I thank my promoter Zanfer for giving me the opportunity to star on this important card, which is the prelude for the WBC world championship. We have done a lot of preparation and are highly motivated. We will win this fight, of that we have no doubts. Selby will not handle my pace and power.”

Andrew Selby: “The opportunity came to us suddenly and we’re going to make use of it. I respect Mexican boxing and respect every opponent, but I believe Martínez hasn’t faced an opponent of my level and we’re going to win clearly and take him to school.”