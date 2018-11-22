Scott Harrison will face Ghana’s Tackie Annan in his comeback fight at Glasgow Club Bellahouston on Saturday the 8th of December. Harrison and Annan will contest the vacant Professional Boxing Council International Main lightweight title over ten rounds in what will be former two-time WBO featherweight champion Harrison’s first contest since April 2013.

Ghanaian Annan brings a record of ten wins (nine inside the scheduled distance) and six losses (all inside the distance). Annan’s only previous bout outside of his homeland came when he travelled to China to take on Baishanbo Nasiyiwula for the vacant WBC Youth World super-lightweight title in February 2016.

Many will recognise the name of Abdul Malik Jabir on Annan’s list of opponents. Ironically, Jabir challenged Craig Docherty for the Commonwealth super-featherweight title at Bellahouston in a memorable encounter back in November 2003.

Harrison said: “I would like to thank Lee McAllister, my dad, Peter, Pat Mallon and all of my training team for all of the work they have put in. I have had a full nine-week training camp so far, sparring has gone well and there haven’t been any distractions.

“I am really looking forward to getting back to work on the 8th of December and putting on a good performance in front of all the supporters.”

Promoter Lee McAllister said: “It’s a massive opportunity for Scott to be handed a title shot in the first fight back after his layoff. Russell Jaques from the Professional Boxing Council has had a close eye on Scott in training and sparring and sees he’s still The Real McCoy.

“I’ve been working hand in hand with Scott in the gym. He’s super fit but mainly he’s more focused than ever. Although Scott is now 41, he’s still got bundles left in the tank and will surprise a lot of people.

“I believe if Scott gets a few fights in rapid at the start of next year he will catapult himself back up the ratings and put himself in a position to box for world titles again.”