The full lineup has been announced for the Schwarz-Mezencev card taking place September 18 at the Stadthalle in Magdeburg, Germany.

Tom Schwarz vs. Ilja Mezencev (heavyweight)

Peter Kadiru vs. Andrei Mazanik (heavyweight)

Adam Deines vs. Yevgenii Makhteienko (light heavyweight)

Elvis Hetemi vs. Tomas Bazvoda (super middleweight)

Tom Dzemski vs. Christian Dulz (light heavyweight)

– Kadiru is co-promoted by Top Rank

– Deines is coming off a loss in an IBF eliminator

– Promoter is SES