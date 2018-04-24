Saunders-Murray kickoff presser

WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders faced off with challenger Martin Murray today at the kickoff press conference ahead of their June 23rd clash at The O2 Arena in London.

Billy Joe Saunders: “At the moment I’m focused on Martin Murray. Once I win let’s see who’s out there that wants to take me on. People bang on about my last performance, there’s only one person that can lose this fight and that’s me if I overlook Martin. If I can’t beat these guys then I’m not the fighter that I think I am…Martin has a little bit more range and reach than me, but size doesn’t matter when you have the will to win. I don’t know the feeling of being beaten and I don’t want to experience it.”

Martin Murray: June 23rd I will become a world champion, 100%. This is my time! Billy Joe Saunders stands in the way of me finally becoming a world champion and some huge paydays.

Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren: This is a very tough fight for Billy Joe Saunders. Martin Murray isn’t coming to London to make up the numbers. Bill can’t afford to slip up.