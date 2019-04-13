Here are Saturday’s boxing odds courtesy of The Greek Sportsbook.
Jaime Munguia vs Dennis Hogan
Jaime Munguia -5000
Dennis Hogan +1800
Over 6½ rounds +130
Under 6½ rounds -155
Peter Quillin vs Caleb Truax
Peter Quillin -250
Caleb Truax +200
Over 7½ rounds -240
Under 7½ rounds +190
Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Jack Culcay
Sergiy Derevyanchenko -1100
Jack Culcay +650
Over 9½ rounds -240
Under 9½ rounds +190
Claressa Shields vs Christina Hammer
Claressa Shields -290
Christina Hammer +240
Over 7½ round -850
Under 7½ round +525
Patrick Teixeira vs Mario Alberto Lozano
Patrick Teixeira -2500
Mario Alberto Lozano +1000
Over 7½ rounds -175
Under 7½ rounds +150
Otto Wallin vs Nick Kisner
Otto Wallin -3500
Nick Kisner +1400
Over 6½ rounds -105
Under 6½ rounds -120
Dominic Boesel vs Orial Kolaj
Dominic Boesel -2500
Orial Kolaj +1000
Over 9½ rounds -400
Under 9½ rounds +300
Diego De La Hoya vs Enrique Bernache
Diego De La Hoya -6000
Enrique Bernache +2000
Over 7½ rounds -240
Under 7½ rounds +190
Marcos Nader vs Gogi Knezevic
Marcos Nader -3000
Gogi Knezevic +1200
Ve Shawn Owens vs Alexis Gaytan
Ve Shawn Owens -150
Alexis Gaytan +125