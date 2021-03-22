Sánchez vence a Castigador González en un round El peso gallo Saúl “La Bestia” Sánchez (16-1, 9 KOs) venció con su segundo KO consecutivo en el primer round en un evento de Telemundo al derribar a Frank “Castigador” González (8-2, 4 KOs) quien cayó tres veces antes de que el árbitro detuviera el combate al 1:47. Sánchez reclamó el título vacante de peso gallo Fedecentro de la AMB. Mendoza hablará en conferencia mundial de boxeo el 8 de abril Parker-Chisora el 1 de mayo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

