WBO minimumweight champion Vic Saludar (19-3, 10 KOs) will defend his title against Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez (13-1, 5 KOs) on August 24 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, to be broadcast live on WAPA Deportes.

In the co-feature, WBO #6 ranked junior welterweight Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres (16-0, 12 KOs) will defend his Latino belt against Levis Morales (17-5-1, 8 KOs) over 10 rounds. Also lightweight Néstor Bravo (16-0, 11 KOs) faces Cristian Miño (19-3, 17 KOs).

A total of eight fights will be disputed on the card.