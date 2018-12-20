By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #10 Fahlan Sakkreerin Jr. (38-6-1) won a twelve-round unanimous decision over Orlie Silvestre (12-5-1) for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific flyweight championship on Wednesday at the Panchareon Market, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Sakkreerin controlled the bout in most of the rounds connecting with long range combinations on the aggressive Silvestre. At the conclusion of the exciting bout, Sakkreerin was crowned the winner by scores of 118-110, 117-111, 117-111.

Promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang said, “Sakkreerin Jr has moved from 108 pounds to 112 pounds and has shown more power as a flyweight. Thailand boxing fans are waiting for the history-making first Thailand Father/Son world champion. Fahlan Sakkreerin Sr is a former IBF mini-flyweight champion. Fahlan Sakkreerin Jr is ready to become the IBF flyweight champion in 2019.”