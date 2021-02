By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Sakio Bika versus Adam Stove bout scheduled at Cessnock, NSW, Australia, on Friday was cancelled because Bika did not have his medical book with him. The Combat Sports Authority will not let a fight proceed unless they have the medical book of both boxers. The amateur supporting bouts went ahead as scheduled. 41-year-old former world champion Bika was slated to fight for the first time since 2017.