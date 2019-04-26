WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1, 41 KOs) and former unified flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (38-3, 26 KOs) both made weight for their highly charged rematch tonight at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California.

Here’s what they had to say at the weigh-in:

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: “I already beat him once, I’ll do it again in a war. I’ll return home with my title. It’s a fact!”

Juan Francisco Estrada: “The championship is going to Mexico. It goes for my family, for my team, for the people who have always supported me, for the company, and for the fans that trust and believe in me.”

The card can be seen on DAZN in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and Azteca 7 (delayed) in Mexico.