By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #11, IBF #15 Andy Ruiz (32-1, 21 KOs) is currently considered the frontrunner to challenge IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on June 1st in Madison Square Garden in New York. “I think Anthony Joshua is next,” Ruiz said to Fox Sport. “We’re in negotiations right now and hopefully they pick me. I have had a phone call (with Eddie Hearn). They’re talking to my team, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”

Hearn stated, “Ruiz is a character, aesthetically he doesn’t look the best, but he’s a tough bastard, he’s Mexican, he’s got fast hands, he can let his hands go.”