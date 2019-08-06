Still no date or venue for the rematch between WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and former champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua told Sky Sports “I’m going to battle for it to be in the UK, because it’s my stomping ground. I done one out there, so let’s do the rematch here…I’d fight in Tijuana and Ruiz’s uncle could be the referee and I would still whoop him.”

Ruiz responded on Twitter. “AJ says he can ‘whoop’ me in Tijuana. Prove it! Let’s run it in Mexico. Remember that you did have a huge reason to come to America and that was to build your profile. #Ruiz🤖 #cherrypickgonewrong