WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz says he’s good to go for his rematch with Anthony Joshua on December 7 in Saudi Arabia. Ruiz initially balked at the agreed terms for the fight, but after promoter Eddie Hearn increased Ruiz’ purse $1 million plus, Andy is now all in.

Ruiz said on social media, “I’m excited to announce my rematch with Anthony Joshua. In the first fight I made history and became the first ever Mexican/American heavyweight champion of the world. I am grateful to Saudi Arabia for inviting me. I took it to AJ in The Big Apple and I’m looking forward to ending his career in the Desert. Don’t miss this fight!

“Mostraré la grandeza del boxeo mexicano en Arabia Saudita y en todos los rincones del mundo. Viva Mexico!!!” (Translation: I will show the greatness of Mexican boxing in Saudi Arabia and in every corner of the world. Viva Mexico!!!)