Dillian Whyte 246 vs. Dereck Chisora 246

Note: The fighters and their camps had to be separated backstage after the weigh-in.



Cristofer Rosales 111.75 vs. Charlie Edwards 112

(WBC flyweight title)

Ryan Walsh 139.5 vs. Reece Bellotti 139.25

Joshua Buatsi 174.25 vs. Renold Quinlan 171.5

David Price 253 vs. Tom Little 258

Venue: O2 Arena, London, England

Promoter: Matchroom Boxing

TV: Showtime