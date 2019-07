With a winning bid of $145,000, World of Boxing won the purse bid today for the WBA Super Bantamweight World Championship bout for their fighter, #1 ranked mandatory challenger, Murodjon ‘MJ’ Akhmadaliev, (6-0-0, 5 KOs), against champion Daniel Roman, (27-2-1, 10 KOs). The purse bid took place in Panama City, Panama with World of Boxing being the only bidding party. The fight must take place by September 30, 2019.