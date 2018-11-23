Former world title challenger Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-6, 5 KOs) of Mexico City is looking to get back on the winning track. He has another tough task in front of him in crosstown rival and former WBC world light flyweight champion Ganigan “La Maravilla” Lopez (34-8, 19 KOs).



The two will battle it out for the WBC Latino flyweight title. The site will be the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico. Rodriguez has dropped three in row, but is refreshed after a nice break from the ring. He still feels he has another world title run in him.

Both fighters are from Mexico City and this certainly will spice up things with a lot of bragging rights at stake. Rodriguez looks to end his losing streak tonight and get back into world title contention.

How are you feeling physically and mentally following your break from the ring?

I feel mentally and physically strong. I want to prove to myself that I can still win big fights.

What do you know of Lopez?

I know that he is proven having won a world title. He is very serious when he is in the ring and knows what he is doing.

How are you adjusting to fighting at flyweight coming down from super flyweight?

I feel really good at this weight now. I initially believed that it would be a struggle. However, following the physical training in the gym by my trainer Rodgrigo Mosquera I have no problems making weight.

How do you plan to overcome his experience advantage?

My hard work and my will to end this losing streak will be key. I also have to carry out the instructions given to me by my corner as this will be major for me to win the fight.

You have a natural physical advantage on Lopez. Do you plan on imposing your physical will on him?

For sure but I cannot get careless in there and look for the knockout. I am going to do what we worked on in camp for this fight and not change from that gameplan.

How big of a victory would this be for you?

This a very significant fight in my career. It could determine if I continue on in boxing or not. A victory over a more experienced opponent and former world champion would be huge for my career.

* * *

“Maravilla” Lopez vs “Meserito” Rodriguez airs live tonight at 11:35est on Telemundo. 5 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM. Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas