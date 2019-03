Puerto Ricans Román “Rocky” Martínez, Jeyvier Cintrón and Luis “Popeye” Lebrón have opponents for their respective fights on the March 29 edition of “A Puño Limpio” at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing. “For his return to the ring, Rocky Martinez will face the Hungarian Adam Mate, while Jeyvier Cintrón and Popeye Lebrón will have Nicaraguan opponents, all three in 10-round fights,” said promoter Ivan Rivera, president of PRBBP.

Martinez (29-3-3, 17 KOs), a former three-time WBO monarch at 130 pounds, returns to the ring after almost three years without fighting to face Mate (28-14, 21 KOs) in a ten round lightweight main event.

For his part, the two-time Olympian and WBO Latino champion at 115 pounds Jeyvier Cintrón (9-0, 4 KOs), will face Eliecer Quezada (22-8-3, 4 KOs) at 115 pounds and 10 rounds. Cintron is ranked #7 by the WBO at 115 pounds.

While, the WBO Latin titleholder and #10 ranked by the WBO at 126 pounds, Popeye Lebrón (15-0-1, 8 KOs) will face Aron Juárez (13-6-3, 3 KOs) in his second straight bout at 122 pounds.

More details of the program will be provided soon.