Roach-Cruz clash April 19

Unbeaten super featherweight Lamont Roach, Jr. (16-0, 6 KOs) will take a step toward contender status when he faces former world title challenger and OLympian Orlando “El Fenomeno” Cruz (25-6-1, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the April 19 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN2 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

“I’m excited for this fight, and I’m ready to perform at a high level on ESPN again,” said Lamont Roach, Jr. “This fight is going to put me exactly where I need to be to show that I’m ready to be on a championship chase!”

Cruz is an experienced contender who participated in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. The 36-year-old has taken on world champions such as former two-division world champions Daniel Ponce De Leon and Orlando “Siri” Salido, along with WBO Lightweight World Champion “Turbo” Terry Flanagan. The former world title challenger will look to prevent Roach, Jr. from becoming a contender.

“I can say that this training camp has been one of the best of my career,” said Orlando Cruz. “I feel blessed by God, who gives me strength and health to stay on top of my game. I will be 110% ready for this fight and to have a strong win on April 19 in Puerto Rico.”

The exciting undercard will be full of some of Puerto Rico’s best and brightest prospects. Jose Lopez (24-6-1, 12 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico will take on Miguel Gonzalez (21-4, 18 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico in a crossroads battle scheduled for 10 rounds in the lightweight division. Magdiel Cotto (8-0, 7 KOs) of Comerio, Puerto Rico will take on Elie Augustama (6-7, 3 KOs) of Port Prince, Haiti in a six-round fight.

Luis Hernandez (16-5, 9 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico will face Juan Abreu (20-3-1, 19 KOs) of La Romana, Domincan Republic in a fight slated for 10 rounds in the welterweight division. Bayamon, Puerto Rico’s Bryan Chevalier (8-1-1, 8 KOs) will clash against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

Daniel Zorilla (6-0, 6 KOs) of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico will participate in a six-rounder in the 140-pound division, while Carlos Caraballo (5-0, 4 KOs), a prospect of Guayanillla, Puerto Rico, will fight in a six-round fight in the super bantamweight division. Opponents for both fighters will be announced shortly.

“I’m very excited to present Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. This a wonderful place to show boxing. This upcoming event on April 19 will be packed of action,” said Miguel Cotto, former world champion and future Hall of Famer.