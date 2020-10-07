Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions has a professional boxing on Thursday night, October 22, at Marinaterra Hotel Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. The event will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. Undefeated lightweight Alan “Cachorro” Solis (10-0, 6 KOs) meets Eddy “Dinamita” Valencia (15-4-6, 5 KOs) in the 8-round main event. In the 8-round co-feature, undefeated super featherweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Orlando Zepeda (9-1, 2 KOs).

Also undefeated super middleweight Lester Martinez (5-0, 5 KOs) will square off with Rafael “Zurd El Iraki” Amarillas Ortiz (10-4-1, 5 KOs) in an 8-rounder. In his pro debut, Martinez knocked out former world champion Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga (32-11-1, 26 KOs) in the second round.