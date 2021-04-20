Rivalta Boxing has signed unbeaten prospect Erick Lanzas Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs). He had an amateur record of 187 wins 11 losses and was a member of a Nicaraguan national team. He was a 3x US national champion and 10-time Golden Glove champion.

“Erick is one of nicest kids I know but when he steps in the ring it all changes. He has a lot of amateur experience and is very grateful for these opportunities. His charisma is bar-none and he can flat out fight. Could we be seeing another Ricardo Mayorga? Definitely an action TV fighter and we embrace and welcome him to our team.” said Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing)