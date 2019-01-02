Former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-1, 11 KOs) will return to action against Mexico’s Giovanni Delgado (16-8, 9 KOs) in an eight-round match on Sunday, January 13 from the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Rigondeaux will look to rebound from his defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko last December. IBF super middleweight world champion Jose Uzcategui takes on unbeaten Caleb Plant in the main event.

Also announced on the card are 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (7-0, 7 KOs) in an eight round super lightweight fight and light heavyweight power-puncher Ahmed Elbiali (17-1, 14 KOs) against Allan Green (33-5, 22 KOs).