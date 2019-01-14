By Rocky Morales at ringside

Former unified super bantamweight champion Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux (18-1, 12 KOs) made his ring return a successful one with a first round knockout over Giovanni Delgado (16-9, 9 KOs) on Sunday night in a super bantamweight clash at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Ringondeaux was fighting for the first time in 13 months following his loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko. A perfectly placed lead left cross landed flush on the chin of Delgado at the bell to put him down for the count at 3:00 of the first round of a scheduled eight round super bantamweight bout. This is the fourth consecutive time, three times in the last 10 months, that Delgado has been stopped. With the victory, the now 38-year-old Rigondeaux instantly becomes a title contender to fellow PBC fighters Leo Santa Cruz and Gary Russell Jr.