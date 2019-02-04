Lomachenko fight may not be an option in April

By David Finger

Richard Commey might have put himself at the front of every fight fans’ list of dream match-ups for WBA/WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko after his brutal stoppage of Isa Chaniev on Saturday night in Frisco, Texas, but those dreams may have to be put on hold.

Commey admitted to reporters at ringside that he may have injured his right hand in the first round. “When I hit him I felt my right hand moved. I’m going to have to look at it,” he said.

When asked if he would be able to fight Lomachenko in April, Commey couldn’t confirm that he would be available to fight The Matrix that quickly.

“I won’t know until I see a doctor.”

Commey added that his hand wasn’t swollen, but that he “felt something pop” in his hand.