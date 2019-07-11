By Miguel Maravilla

WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (33-0, 22 KOs) and top rated former world champion Tomoki “El Mexicanito” Kameda (36-2, 20 KOs) held a media workout Wednesday at the Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles as they prepare for their showdown taking place this Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California live on DAZN.



Rey Vargas: “Kameda is a good fighter and I’m not underestimating him. I understand he wants to avenge his 2 losses to me in the amateurs. It’s easy to want but doing it is what counts. I’m focusing on defeating Kameda. God willing everything goes well and then get ready for a potential unification,”



Tomoki Kameda: “I’m very well prepared. I had a good camp in Osaka, Japan. I fought Vargas in the amateurs and I know his tall technical style but I’m ready to execute what we worked on in camp. I’m confident I will win Saturday night.”

Also present at Wednesday’s workout were Diego De La Hoya (21-0, 13 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico as he takes on Ronny Rios (30-3, 14 KOs) of Santa Ana, California for the vacant WBA gold super bantamweight title.

Diego De La Hoya: “I’m ready and I feel no more pressure having the De La Hoya name. I will give it my all on Saturday so everyone can say De la Hoya belongs at the top of 122 pound division. Saturday’s fight is a tough one with Rios. I guarantee it will be a war.”

Ronny Rios: “I’m fighting one of the best 122 pounds fighters. He’s a good counter puncher with hand speed. This is an important fight for me. I want to see where I stand. I’m just ready to go out there,”

Mexican rising star Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (28-0, 25 KOs) was in attendance as he will be featured on the card taking on Roger Gutierrez (21-3-1, 18 KOs)

Eduardo Hernandez: “I’m happy to be fighting in the U.S. again and I’m looking forward to this fight. I hope this is the beginning of better things to come. I’ve had a good camp with my trainer Manny Robles and Estrellita. Don’t miss it this Saturday there will be excitement,”

Joet Gonzalez (22-0, 10 KOs) of Glendora, California will be in action as squares off against Manuel “Tino” Avila (23-1-1, 8 KOs) of Fairfield, California.

Joet Gonzalez: “I’m fighting Toni Avila. He’s trying to get back in the mix at featherweight. He has a name but I will be me. I trained hard and ready to go. I’m confident I will win in fashion,”

Welterweight prospect Alexis “Lex” Rocha (13-0, 8 KOs) of Santa Ana, California. takes on Berlin Abreu (14-2, 11 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republican.

Alexis Rocha: “I’m happy and excited to be back and just ready to go Saturday night,”

