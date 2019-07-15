By Miguel Maravilla

WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) successfully defended his title with a unanimous decision over Tomoki Kameda (36-3, 20 KOs) Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Following his defense, Vargas talked about his win.

“I want to thank God. We came out with the victory thanks to all the hard work. He got desperate and I prevented him from doing anything.”

Vargas will now take a break and likely check his options at 122 for a possible unification down the line with any of the super bantamweight champions, which includes WBA/IBF champion Danny Roman, and WBO champion Edwin Navarrete.

“I want to congratulate all the champions. It’s not easy to be a champion. Let’s unify. I’ve made five title defenses and undefeated. I couldn’t be any happier,”

Regarding a unification fight with Danny Roman.

“I’m really interested in a fight with Roman. We are two champions. Roman is the WBA champ. He wants the fight and I want the fight. Let’s get it done.”

Vargas promoter Osvaldo Kuchle of Promociones Del Pueblo told Fightnews.com, “There are options with Roman, Guillermo’s Rigondeaux or move up to featherweight.”

