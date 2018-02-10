Results from Park City, Kansas

By Bill Green at ringside

Heavyweight Maurice “Freight Train” Byarm jumped all over Richard “Silverback” Carmack, pinning him against the ropes and teeing off against the 364lb former Mid West champion. Byarm would score to both the head and body at will. Carmack would try to time the barrages with an occasional wild counter but in the end simply too much firepower in return as he was dropped twice in the process. Referee Kevin Champion would call a halt to the opening bout at 1:34 into the 1st round. Byarm last appeared in the ring in 2012 and the comeback was successful as he now improves to 14-2-1 (10). Carmack drops to 15-13-1.

In the second bout of the night, former California amateur prospect Chazz Macias blasted out a very game Corey Roberts in a junior welterweight clash. Macias would stick the jab and land punishing left hook shots to Roberts. True to reputation, Roberts would fire back and even landed a nice counter right hand. Macias would take his time and look for opportunities. That moment came after a lazy jab from Roberts as Macias jumped in with a booming left hook that the Omaha native simply didnt see coming. Roberts would bravely beat the count but referee Jacob Villa would wisely wave off the fight :1:22 into the 1st win for TKO win for the now 1-0 Macias. Roberts disagreed with the stoppage but showed true sportsmanship by hugging his opponent moments later. Macias’s picks up his 1st pro victory and will move forward at 1-0. The MMA crossover boxer Roberts drops to 0-4.