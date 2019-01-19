By Bob Caico at ringside

Super welterweight Vikas Krishan dominated Steven Andrade (3-4) in his professional debut stopping him at 2:31 of round two. The 26-year-old southpaw Krishan represented his homeland at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and became the only Indian fighter in history to capture gold medals at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Krishan landed several combinations but his body work finally dropped Andrade to a knee. Calmly he continued his attack and after a series of un-answered combinations referee Benjy Esteves wisely called a halt to the contest.

Unbeaten super lightweight Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (7-0, 4 KOs), who captured Olympic gold for his native Uzbekistan in 2016, retired Ricardo Garcia (14-5-1, 9 KOs) at the end of round four. Gaibnazarov scored a knockdown in round three with a right jab followed by a left hand. Garcia survived the round even though an earlier knockdown was called a slip. Gaibnazarov continued to stalk Garcia in the fourth and had some minimal results. That was enough though that Garcia and his corner decided it was wise to remain on his stool before round five.

In the opening bout at Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, NY Carlos Adames (16-0, 13 KOs) scored a third round knockout over Juan Ruiz (21-4, 13 KOs). Adames is the NABF Jr. middleweight champion fought a non-title overweight bout as he came it at 156 pounds. After two feeling out rounds Adames began the third round targeting the body of Ruiz. A right hand to the mid-section dropped Ruiz to his knees and he could not rise from it. The knockout was at 1:57 of round three of a scheduled eight.