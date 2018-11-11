In a bout for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) interim cruiserweight title, former world champion Krzysztof Glowacki (31-1, 19 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Maksim Vlasov (44-3, 25 KOs) on Saturday night at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago. Glowacki staggered Vlasov in round one, dropped Vlasov in round three and landed the harder shots all night. Scores were 118-110, 117-110, 115-112.

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis (26-1, 18 KOs) scored a controversial twelve round unanimous decision over Noel Mikaelian (24-2, 10 KOs), also known as Noel Gevor, to claim the vacant WBC diamond title and advance to the WBSS semi-final. Referee Guadalupe Garcia deducted a point from Mikaelian for hitting behind the head in round four. Briedis was deducted a point for hitting during a headlock of Mikaelian in round ten. Briedis, the #1 tournament seed, looked very flat and was probably lucky to get a 116-110, 115-111, 115-112 decision.

Glowacki and Briedis advance to the WBSS semi-final early next year.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Artur Mann (15-0, 8 KOs) outpointed Alexey Zubov (17-2, 9 KOs) over ten. Mann dropped Zubov twice in round one and again in round seven, but was forced to go the full distance. Scores were 98-89, 98-89, 96-91.

Unbeaten Salita Promotions super lightweight Shohjahon Ergashev (14-0, 13 KOs) destroyed Zack Ramsey (8-5, 4 KOs) in the first round.

Super lightweight Genaro Mendez (13-4-1, 7 KOs) scored a sudden fourth round KO over Tyrone Harris (26-13, 16 KOs). Harris down once. Time was 2:08.

Pro debuting local cruiserweight Owen Saldana got a first round TKO against Joe Miller (1-3, 0 KOs). Time 2:13.