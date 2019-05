Three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga (28-3, 24 KOs) returned to action with a third round TKO against late sub Ruben Cervera (10-2, 9 KOs) in a lightweight fight. Marriaga dropped Cervera twice with hooks to the body in round two. Cervera knocked down an off-balance Marriaga in round three, but took more heavy body shots. Cervera didn’t come out for round four.

