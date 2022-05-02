May 2, 2022
Results from the Dominican Republic

By Robert Coster

On Sunday in Santiago, Dominican Republic, local female featherweight boxing idol Dyana Vargas stepped back in the ring against unbeaten Venezuelan rival Oscarys Zarraga. Vargas (14-0, 9 K0s) looked explosive against Zarraga (6-1-1, 4 K0s), kept her at bay with jabs and then uncorked a brutal right hand that leveled. The Venezuelan managed to get up at the count of 9 but was in no condition to continue. The referee stopped the action at 1:45 of the first round. Vargas had been sidelined by an operation for almost a year. She looked very impressive in her comeback.

In other fights, super flyweight Alfredo Cruz (8-0, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico won by TKO in 5 rounds over Victor Matute (11-3,2KOs) of Venezuela. Also , Puerto Rican Jr lightweight Angelo Aponte ( 11-1, 7 KOs) won by knockout in two rounds over Angel Suarez (5-1, 5 KOs). Seven other bouts were included in the card.

Promoter: Union de Promotores de Santiago
Venue: Area Multiuso, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

