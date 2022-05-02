By Robert Coster

On Sunday in Santiago, Dominican Republic, local female featherweight boxing idol Dyana Vargas stepped back in the ring against unbeaten Venezuelan rival Oscarys Zarraga. Vargas (14-0, 9 K0s) looked explosive against Zarraga (6-1-1, 4 K0s), kept her at bay with jabs and then uncorked a brutal right hand that leveled. The Venezuelan managed to get up at the count of 9 but was in no condition to continue. The referee stopped the action at 1:45 of the first round. Vargas had been sidelined by an operation for almost a year. She looked very impressive in her comeback.

In other fights, super flyweight Alfredo Cruz (8-0, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico won by TKO in 5 rounds over Victor Matute (11-3,2KOs) of Venezuela. Also , Puerto Rican Jr lightweight Angelo Aponte ( 11-1, 7 KOs) won by knockout in two rounds over Angel Suarez (5-1, 5 KOs). Seven other bouts were included in the card.

Promoter: Union de Promotores de Santiago

Venue: Area Multiuso, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic