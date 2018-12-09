By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Las Vegas lightweight Rene Moreno (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped David Courtney (3-9, 2 KOs) of Phoenix in the fourth of a scheduled four-rounder in the opening bout from the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California. Attacking on the inside Moreno landed a crunching left hook to the body dropping Courtney in the closing seconds of round two. Moreno stayed on top of Courtney in round three dropping him with a body shot for a second time. Referee Lou Moret waived it off at 1:44 of the fourth after Courtney was down for a third time.