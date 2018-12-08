In an IBF super featherweight eliminator, unbeaten IBF #4 Jono Carroll (16-0-1, 3 KOs) and IBF #3 Guillaume Frenois (46-1, 12 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw on Saturday night at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. Scores were 115-113 for the heavily bearded Carroll, 115-113 for Frenois, and 114-114. The winner was supposed to be in line to challenge IBF champion Tevin Farmer.

Unbeaten 2016 Olympian super welterweight Anthony Fowler (9-0, 8 KOs) demolished Jose Carlos Paz (23-8-1, 13 KOs) in the first round. A body shot put Paz down for the full ten count.

IBF #1, WBC #5, WBO #13 featherweight Kid Galahad (26-0, 15 KOs) outpointed Brayan Mairena (10-5-1, 4 KOs) over eight rounds. Score was 80-72.