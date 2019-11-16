Results from Salt Lake City Light heavyweight Mike Guy (12-4-1, 5 KOs) outworked Dennis “Momma’s Boy” Douglin (22-7, 14 KOs) to win a split decision in a bloody bout in which both fighters were cut. Scores were 78-74, 77-75 Guy, 77-75 Douglin. Results from Sloan, Iowa

