Light heavyweight Mike Guy (12-4-1, 5 KOs) outworked Dennis “Momma’s Boy” Douglin (22-7, 14 KOs) to win a split decision in a bloody bout in which both fighters were cut. Scores were 78-74, 77-75 Guy, 77-75 Douglin.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.