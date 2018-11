Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Two early stoppages highlighted Friday night’s boxing card at Sacramento’s Double Tree Hotel. The card, promoted by Nasser Niavaroni, was comprised mainly of preliminary-level boxers from local or regional areas in Northern California.

Results: David Melgoza UD-4 over Cristopher Inocencio, welterweights; Malikai Johnson KO-1 over Anthony Torres, super-featherweights; Will Villa UD-4 over Somethonit Phoumychack, super-welterweights; Jorge Chavez UD-4 over Aaron Hamilton, super-middleweights; Derry Noble KO-1 over Cristihan Reyes, bantamweights; Ivan Vergara UD-4 over George Carranza, super-featherweights; Ruben Torres UD-4 over Anthony Hernandez, middleweights.