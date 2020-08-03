The 17-year-old Barrientes Twins, Angel “AK-47” (3-0, 3 KOs) and Chavez “The Beast” (3-0, 3 KOs), plus their teammate Demler “DJ” Zamora lll (4-0, 3 KOs), all scored impressive knockouts on Saturday at Papas and Beer in Rosarito, Mexico. The three all hail from the Pound-4-Pound Boxing Gym in Las Vegas.

Super bantamweight Chavez Barrientes stopped Gilberto Valenzuela in the first round. Twin brother Angel Barrientes stopped Brayan Martinez in the first round of their super bantamweight bout. Featherweight Demler “DJ” Zamora III stopped Sergio Vidal in the second round.

Other Pound-4-Pound stablemates scoring victories in Mexico were lightweight Nino Delgado (6-0-1, 3 KOs), super flyweight Jesse Rosales (4-0, 3 KOs), and featherweight Joseph Macedo (2-0, 2 KOs).