Results from Philadelphia

By John DiSanto at ringside

In a six round featherweight, New Haven southpaw Tramaine Williams, 15-0, 5 KOs, pounded out a comfortable unanimous decision over Mexican Antonio Rodriguez, 12-21-1, 5 KO. The official scores were 60-53, 59-55, and 58-56.

In the opening bout at the The Fillmore in Philadelphia, middleweight Joey Alday, Odessa, TX, 7-0, 7 KOs, dropped Smyrna, DE’s Mike Crain, 1-2, once in round two and once again in round three, en route to a third round TKO. When Crain rose from the body punch that put him down in the third, referee Shawn Clark stopped the fight. The time was 1:28 of the third.