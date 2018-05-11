Results from Philadelphia

By John DiSanto at ringside

Philly’s Jeremy Cuevas, 9-0, 7 KOs, won by second round TKO over Hector Marengo, of Arecibo, PR, 7-12-4, 4 KOs, in a scheduled 6-round lightweight bout. The southpaw swarmed Marenga in round two, dropping him once. When Marenga got up, Cuevas pounded away until referee Shawn Clark jumped in to save him. The time of the stoppage was 1:51 of the second. This was the final off-TV bout before the Showtime telecast began.

Rising teenage junior welterweight Branden Pizarro of Philadelphia, 10-1, 4 KOs, won a shutout 6-round decision over Mexican Israel Villela, 5-10, 2 KOs. All three official judges scored the bout 60-54.

In a scheduled 6-round light heavyweight fight, Craig Duncan, Apopka, FL, 11-1-1, 9 KOs, scored a brutal 4th round knockout over Wilmington’s David Murray, 7-2-1, 6 KOs. Duncan first dropped Murray with a right, but David survived. However moments later, Duncan landed another right that sent Murray crashing face-first to the canvas. Referee Shawn Clark immediately stopped the fight without a count. The time of the KO was 2:45 of round four.

In the opening off-TV bout at the 2300 Arena, Philly lightweight Milton Santiago, 17-0, 3 KOs, ended an 18-month layoff with a one-sided unanimous decision over Honduran Jorge Luis Munguia, 13-12, 5 KOs. Santiago scored a knockdown in round one, but had to settle for a wide-margin win by scores of 60-54 and 60-53 twice.