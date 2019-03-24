Super middleweight Lorenzo Simpson (3-0, 2 KOs), a nephew of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, outpointed debuting 30-year-old Jaime Meza over four. Simpson dropped Meza in the first few seconds, but the bout went the distance. Scored 40-36, 40-35, 40-35.

Unbeaten super featherweight prospect Cobia Breedy (13-0, 4 KOs) won a six round technical decision over Fernando Fuentes (14-8-1, 4 KOs). The bout was sent to the scorecards after an unintentional headbutt left Fuentes unable to continue. Scores 59-55, 58-56, 58-56.