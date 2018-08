Former WBA welterweight champion Luis Collazo (38-7, 20 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round majority decision over Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella (15-2, 13 KOs). The 37-year-old veteran Collazo punished Perrella for the full ten. Scores were 98-92, 96-94, and a bizarre 95-95.

IBF lightweight title mandatory challenger Richard Commey (27-2, 24 KOs) impressively stopped Yardley Cruz (24-11, 14 KOs) in round two.