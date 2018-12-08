By David Finger at ringside

WBA #1 and USBA welterweight titleholder Alexander Besputin (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over Juan Carlos Abreu (21-5-1, 19 KOs). Besputin floored Abreu in round one and was credited with a second knockdown in round eight. Scores were 100-88 across the board.

Pro debuting 2016 Olympian heavyweight Guido Vianello (1-0, 1 KO) annihilated Luke Lyons (5-2-1, 2 KOs) in two rounds. Guido dropped Lyons at the end of round one and put him down for the count 29 seconds into round two.

Super lightweight Josue Vargas (12-1, 8 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over John Renteria (16-6-1, 12 KOs). Time was :31. Vargas dropped Renteria in rounds two and four before finishing him in round five.

Super lightweight Abdiel Ramirez (24-3-1, 22 KOs) scored an eighth round KO over Michael “The Artist” Perez (25-3-2, 11 KOs). Both fighters were down earlier in the bout and Ramirez got the win after battering Perez to the canvas in the final stanza. Time was :54.