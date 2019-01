In a clash for the vacant WBO Female super flyweight title, Amanda Serrano (36-1-1, 27 KOs) became a world champion in seven weight divisions by demolishing Eva Voraberger (24-6, 11 KOs) in just 35 seconds. Serrano has now won world titles at 115, 118, 122, 126, 130, 135 and 140 pounds.

Unbeaten welterweight Reshat Mati (3-0, 2 KOs) scored a first round KO over Benjamin Borteye (4-4, 4 KOs).