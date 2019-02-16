February 15, 2019
Boxing Results

Results from Mulvane, Kansas

In front of an adoring crowd of fans at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas, hometown favorite and US Olympic bronze medal winner Nico Hernandez (7-0, 4 KOs) won his eight-round flyweight showdown by unanimous decision over a determined but out-gunned Victor Trejo Garcia (16-10-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 80-72 and 80-72.

Super lightweights Bakhtiyar “Bakha Bullet” Eyubov (14-0-1, 12 KOs) and Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (25-12-1, 13 KOs) battled to an eight round majority draw. One judge had it 77-75 for Rodriguez, but was overruled 76-76 twice.

In a six-round female super flyweight fight, former Olympian Elena Savelyeva (5-1, 4 KOs) needed just 36 seconds to dispatch Tatiana Williams (0-2).

A 10-round heavyweight bout didn’t last a full round as Apti Davtaev (16-0-1, 15 KOs) made quick work of Richard Carmack (15-15-1, 12 KOs).

Weights from Los Angeles
-->