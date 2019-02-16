In front of an adoring crowd of fans at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas, hometown favorite and US Olympic bronze medal winner Nico Hernandez (7-0, 4 KOs) won his eight-round flyweight showdown by unanimous decision over a determined but out-gunned Victor Trejo Garcia (16-10-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 80-72 and 80-72.

Super lightweights Bakhtiyar “Bakha Bullet” Eyubov (14-0-1, 12 KOs) and Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (25-12-1, 13 KOs) battled to an eight round majority draw. One judge had it 77-75 for Rodriguez, but was overruled 76-76 twice.

In a six-round female super flyweight fight, former Olympian Elena Savelyeva (5-1, 4 KOs) needed just 36 seconds to dispatch Tatiana Williams (0-2).

A 10-round heavyweight bout didn’t last a full round as Apti Davtaev (16-0-1, 15 KOs) made quick work of Richard Carmack (15-15-1, 12 KOs).