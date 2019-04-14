The clash between WBA #3, WBO #5, WBC #6 super bantamweight Diego De La Hoya (21-0, 10 KOs) and Enrique Bernache (24-12, 12 KOs) ended in a no contest. A second round head clash left Bernache with a nasty gash on his forehead and the bout was halted.

WBO #4, WBC #8, WBA #13 super welterweight Patrick Teixeira (30-1, 22 KOs) took a narrow ten round majority decision over Mario Lozano (33-9, 24 KOs). Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 95-95.

WBO female flyweight champion Arely “Ametralladora” Muciño (28-3-2, 10 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Yarineth “Chinita” Altuve (10-3, 10 KOs). Scores were 97-91, 98-90, 98-90. Altuve down twice, but closed very strong.

Unbeaten lightweight Javier “Rusito” Gonzalez (14-0, 10 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Saul “Piloto” Gonzalez (8-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 60-54 across the board.